Suffolk Police looking for missing and endangered woman

Delegate Cheryl Turpin concedes 7th District Senate race
Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 24-year-old woman who went missing Thursday evening.

Lynnelle Martin, 24, suffers from a serious medical condition and does not have her medications with her.

Martin was last seen at her residence in the 2000 block of Brians Lane Thursday.

Police say her present whereabouts are unknown, although she is known to frequent Walmart, Starbucks and Food Lion in the City of Suffolk.

Martin is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 110 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may be traveling on a light blue mountain bicycle with black handlebars.

Anyone who knows Martin’s whereabouts should call 911 or their local police department.

Posted by Suffolk Police Department on Thursday, November 7, 2019

