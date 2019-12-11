Suffolk Police investigating threat on social media involving Lakeland High School

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials have confirmed police are investigating a threat made on social media involving Lakeland High School.

City spokeswoman Diana Klink said the school administration has also been made aware of the threat.

Bethanne Bradshaw with Suffolk Public Schools said the principal sent communication out to parents and guardians Wednesday night detailing the threat.

Here is the full text:

“Dear Lakeland Family:

I am writing to inform you that a written threat was discovered this morning at Lakeland High School. The threat was specific to particular students but broadly referenced the entire school as well. Those specifically mentioned and their families have been notified. The note did not indicate when, where, or how the threat would be carried out. At this time, we have been unable to determine who wrote the threat and have, per protocol, shared the information with our Central Office and the Suffolk Police Department, we continued operation under normal conditions throughout the day and will be operating under normal conditions tomorrow. Any social media posts indicating a date, time, or method of carrying out the threat are unfounded.

We are thankful that our study body has reported this to us, not only at the outset, but throughout the day was social media posts became known. We continue to place safety as our number one priority and investigate all threats thoroughly. Anyone with information that may be helpful, please contact the school or email me at douglaswagoner@spsk12.net.

Sincerely,

Douglas Wagoner

