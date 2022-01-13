Suffolk police investigating social media threat against King’s Fork High School

Police do not believe the threat was credible.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating after a student posted a threatening message towards King’s Fork High School on social media.

According to police, the message was reported on Thursday morning. They responded to the school to the school as a precaution as they investigated.

Derrick Bryant, school principal, confirmed that the student who made the threat was not on campus after the threatening message was received.

Police do not believe the threat was credible.

The following message was sent to King’s Fork families on Thursday:

I want to assure you that every student and staff member’s safety is my top priority. We work diligently to

maintain open communication with our students, parents, staff, and the community. Late yesterday evening, the King’s Fork High School Administrative team was made aware of a

concerning social media post containing verbal threats toward the school. The Suffolk Police Department

was contacted, and immediate action was taken. At no time, once the information was received, was the

student in question on the school campus. Extra resource officers were in attendance today as a proactive

and visual reminder that safety is always our top priority at King’s Fork High School. I want to assure you that the King’s Fork High School Administrative Team takes all safety-related

information very seriously. Any students making statements or implying actions that could impact the

potential safety of our school will be dealt with swiftly and to the fullest extent of our school’s

disciplinary policies and local law enforcement. Parents are encouraged to closely monitor their child’s

social media posts and behavior. I would ask that you please discuss with your child the importance of notifying a teacher, administrator,

or staff member when they know of a situation that could threaten school safety. We strongly encourage

all students, staff, and parents to communicate information with school officials and law enforcement. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact any member of the King’s Fork High School

Administrative Staff. Thank you for helping us keep our school a safe place for all. Derrick Bryant | Principal

