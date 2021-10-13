Suffolk police investigating shots fired into residence that injured 10-month-old child

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 10-month-old child was injured after shots were fired into a residence late Tuesday night.

Emergency communications received a call around 11:40 p.m. for shots fired in the area of Spruce Street and Raleigh Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, several shell casings were discoverd at the intersection of Laurel Street and Spruce Street, and two residences were damaged in the 200 block of Columbus Avenue. They also learned that a 10-month-old child sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

