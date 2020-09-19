Suffolk police investigating shooting that left man injured overnight

Suffolk

by: Alexis Platt

Posted:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. 

Officials it happened at around 3:30 AM in the 300 block of Saint James Avenue. 

According to official, a man victim was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The incident remains under investigation.

