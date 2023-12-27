SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting on the 2200 block of East Washington Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found several spent shell casings.

Before the officers arrived, the woman drove herself to a nearby hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

No information regarding injuries or suspects have been released. Police are still on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.