SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
On Wednesday, Dec. 27, police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting on the 2200 block of East Washington Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found several spent shell casings.
Before the officers arrived, the woman drove herself to a nearby hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
No information regarding injuries or suspects have been released. Police are still on the scene.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
