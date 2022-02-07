Suffolk police investigating report of sexual assault at after-school program

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a girl’s parent reported to police her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted at John K. Kennedy Middle School.

Police said the sexual assault happened sometime between 2:45 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the school, which is in the 2300 block of East Washington Street.

Police were notified by the parent of the girl on Friday, Feb. 4.

The girl said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male while at the middle school for an after-school program.

The program is managed by an organization that’s not affiliated with the City of Suffolk or Suffolk public schools. Police didn’t release the name of the organization.

The report is still under investigation. Police did not release additional information.