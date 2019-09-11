Suffolk Police investigating report of man impersonating an officer

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a complaint about a man impersonating an officer in Suffolk.

A driver was traveling in the 1500 block of Freeman Mill Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday when he says he was pulled over by a man claiming to be a police officer. The driver later reported to Suffolk Police that the man was driving a late model white Dodge Charger. He said there were no markings on the car, but that it did have a police-style spotlight on the driver’s side door.

According to the driver, the man was in his 50s or 60s, is about 6′ tall and approximately 200 pounds with brown and gray hair and a gray mustache.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up, Option 5.

Police want the public to be aware of the incident in case they encounter a similar situation.

There are precautions you can take. Suffolk police recommend drivers do the following during a traffic stop: