Suffolk police investigating overnight stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are investigating an early morning stabbing that injured on person.

Emergency communications was notified at 2:36 a.m. for a possible stabbing victim in the 100 block of North Capital Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound, which reportedly happened in the 1100 block of Clarys Drive.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.