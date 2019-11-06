Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at Ulta Beauty in Suffolk

Surveillance of a man that stole in a Suffolk commercial establishment: Photo Credits (Suffolk Police Department and The City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday at the Ulta Beauty in the 1000 block of University Boulevard, near College Drive.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured the suspect entering the store just before 5 p.m., then the video showed him filling a bag with men’s cologne worth $578.

When a store clerk confronted the suspect, he implied he had a gun then walked out the store.

Surveillance footage of the suspect that robbed a Suffolk commercial establishment

Photo Credits: (Suffolk Police Department and The City of Suffolk)

Surveillance footage of the suspect that robbed a Suffolk commercial establishment.

Photo Credits: (Suffolk Police Department and The City of Suffolk)

Surveillance footage of the suspect that robbed a Suffolk commercial establishment.

Photo Credits: (Suffolk Police Department and The City of Suffolk)

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

If you know any information about this incident or the suspect, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.