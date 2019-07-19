Suffolk police investigating armed robbery at Sprint Cellular

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Sprint Cellular store 1000 block of University Boulevard just after 4 p.m. for the robbery.

When they arrived on scene, officers spoke with the store clerks who told them two suspects entered the business wearing masks and gloves. One of the suspects flashed a firearm and made demands.

The suspects removed property from the store and fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

If you have information, you asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.