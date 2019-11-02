Suffolk Police investigating after Murphy Oil attempted robbery Saturday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an attempted commercial armed robbery Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement, the Murphy Oil gas station located in the 1200 block of North Main Street, was held up at 7 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that an adult black male displayed a handgun and demanded money.

During the incident, officials state that customers arrived and the subject fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported and no money was obtained, police say.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

You can visit the Suffolk Police Department website or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887.

The same location was robbed on October 23.

