Suffolk Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image provided by the Suffolk Police Department

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Friday night.

Police say the man was found inside a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cherry Street.

The incident is under investigation.

Police are not yet releasing additional details at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10