Suffolk Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Friday night.
Police say the man was found inside a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cherry Street.
The incident is under investigation.
Police are not yet releasing additional details at this time.
