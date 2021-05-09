Suffolk Police investigating after a home was broken into Sunday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are looking for the people who broke into and stole valuables from a home on Magnolia Street Sunday morning.

According to a release, police got a call to respond to a possible break-in around 12:54 a.m. in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

When they got to the home in the 200 block of Magnolia Street, investigators learned two people were inside when they heard glass break. They say two men, one Black and one white, had broken into the residence and had a large, military-style rifle.

After collecting the victim’s purse and other items, they left the home.

Police say no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

