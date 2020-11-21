Suffolk Police investigating 2 armed robberies Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating after two commercial armed robberies were reported Friday.

Police believe the two incidents may be related.

Police were first called at 9:09 p.m. Friday to the Happy Shopper in the 400 block of Carolina Road.

Two males entered the business, fired a weapon and took an undetermined amount of cash. They fled the location.

There were no injuries.

Less than an hour later, at 9:50 p.m., dispatchers received a call reporting another incident at the Family Dollar in the 800 block of East Washington Street. That scene is about five minutes away from the Happy Shopper.

Initial investigation into the second incident indicated the two males entered the business, fired a weapon and fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

The males wore dark clothing and face masks.

The incidents remain under investigation.