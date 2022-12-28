SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to police, the Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls of shots fired around 12:52 p.m. near a shopping center in the 800 block of Constance Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they determined the residential apartment building in the 800 block of Second Avenue was struck by gunfire.

Police say a man and a male juvenile were detained and no injured have been reported at this time.

Police then received multiple calls of shots fired around 1:14 p.m. in an apartment community in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that multiple apartment buildings and four vehicles were struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police say that it has not been determined if the two incidents were related. The investigation remains ongoing.