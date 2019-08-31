Suffolk Police investigate shooting that left two men wounded

Breaking News
Local News
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk are gathering information as to what led to a late Friday evening shooting that left two men injured.

Police reported to a local hospital where two men were sent following a shooting at around 10:50 p.m. Friday. One victim had life-threatening injuries while the other had non life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police believed the incident occurred in the 600 block of Brookwood Drive.

No additional information were provided regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WAVY.com

