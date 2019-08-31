Suffolk Police investigate shooting that left two men wounded

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk are gathering information as to what led to a late Friday evening shooting that left two men injured.

Police reported to a local hospital where two men were sent following a shooting at around 10:50 p.m. Friday. One victim had life-threatening injuries while the other had non life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police believed the incident occurred in the 600 block of Brookwood Drive.

No additional information were provided regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.