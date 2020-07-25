Suffolk police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one person dead.

According to a press release, it happened in the 1100 block of Holland Road. First responders got a call at 1:11 a.m. about a motorcycle that left the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

One lane of Westbound Holland Road could be closed for the next few hours while police investigate. The identity of the driver will be released after family is notified.

