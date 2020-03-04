Breaking News
First case of coronavirus identified in North Carolina

Suffolk Police investigate fatal 2-vehicle crash

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say one person died in a two-vehicle crash at Gates Road and Corinth Chapel Road in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Suffolk Police and fire-rescue crews responded to the crash just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the rural area of Holland Borough.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

Two other people were treated and taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officials said around 11:30 p.m. that the road would be closed for an extended period of time as the investigation into the crash was underway.

Suffolk Public Works crews placed detour signs at Pineview Road and Gates Road.

The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin have been notified.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories