SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven Thursday night in Suffolk.

According to police, the call for the robbery occurred at 9:25 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on Portsmouth Blvd. Officers learned that a man entered the store, produced a gun to the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect is described as being a Black man, 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, and 140 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, black sweatpants with a white t-shirt underneath and black running shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.