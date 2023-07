SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are searching for information on a 13-year-old cold case.

According to police, Alissa Johnson was standing outside of an apartment on July 18, 2010, in the 1000 block of Cogic Square when she was struck by a bullet. Police say Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses say they saw a Black man wearing all black fleeing the scene.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.