Suffolk Police identify workers killed in accident at Amazon job site

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday, Suffolk Police released the names of the two victims in a fatal industrial accident at the Amazon job site on North Gate Commerce Parkway.
Salvador Jovel Serrano, 32, of the Republic of Honduras and Jose Roberto Cuevas-Macias, 34, of Mexico were killed in the incident on Saturday, August 29, according to a news release from the police department.
Their next of kin has been notified of their deaths.
There has been no additional information released about the investigation since it was launched nearly a week ago.
The call came in around 2:10 p.m. last Saturday for the incident, which officials confirmed was a commercial structural collapse at the site where the Amazon Fulfillment Center is being built.
All other workers at the job site were accounted for after an extensive search by Suffolk Fire & Rescue along with Chesapeake and Virginia Beach Technical Rescue Teams, and the help of a FEMA K-9 Dog.
The accident remains under investigation by Suffolk Police and Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA).
Work on the job site has been paused.
Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.
