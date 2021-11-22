Suffolk Police hosting ‘Stuff the Police Car’ event Nov. 27

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk is inviting residents to ‘stuff the police car” and help make a positive change in local children’s lives this holiday season.

The department’s holiday event will be held at two locations this year on November 27.

Suffolk Police will provide a police vehicle along with volunteer officers at the Walmart located at 1200 North Main Street and the Walmart at 6259 College Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say the goal is to collect as many new and unwrapped toys as possible which will then be turned over to Toys for Tot.