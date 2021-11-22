Suffolk Police hosting ‘Stuff the Police Car’ event Nov. 27

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk is inviting residents to ‘stuff the police car” and help make a positive change in local children’s lives this holiday season.
The department’s holiday event will be held at two locations this year on November 27.
Suffolk Police will provide a police vehicle along with volunteer officers at the Walmart located at 1200 North Main Street and the Walmart at 6259 College Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials say the goal is to collect as many new and unwrapped toys as possible which will then be turned over to Toys for Tot.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.