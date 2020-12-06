Suffolk Police Department holds record-breaking ‘Stuff the Police Car’ event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department thanked the public for their support in Saturday’s record-breaking, “Stuff the Police Car,” event.
In a press release, the department said they were able to stuff approximately 8 to 10 vehicles with items that will be provided to Toys for Tots for distribution.
The event was held at two Walmart stores in the city.
