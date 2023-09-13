SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police Chief Al Chandler has announced that he will be retiring on Oct. 1. The announcement came via email on Wednesday.

Chandler has been chief since Jan. 7, 2022. He served as interim chief for a year and a half before he was appointed chief.

Chandler joined the department in 1999 and has served in a number of capacities including field training officer, SWAT team operator, lieutenant, captain and deputy police chief. Chandler has worked with the detective bureau, special investigations, CSI and Crime Analysis Units.

The Suffolk Police Department has not announced Chandler’s successor.

We are working to learn more about what prompted Chandler’s retirement.

