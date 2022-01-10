Suffolk police: Car shoots at other vehicle after hit-and-run

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash led to a shooting incident on South Division Street Monday.

There were no injuries in the shooting, but a vehicle and two nearby homes were damaged.

Police said they received a report about the incident around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Division Street and were told by a person that they were involved in a hit-and-run incident with another car in the 900 block of White Marsh Road.

The person who reported the incident to police said after the crash, he followed the other car. Someone in the other car then shot at his vehicle, hitting both his vehicle and two nearby occupied homes in the 300 block of South Division Street.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, possible mid-2000s model Chevrolet. No other suspect information is available.

This shooting comes just a day after a house and vehicle were damaged by gunfire on Sunday evening in the 100 block of South Division Street. No injuries were reported in that incident, either.