Suffolk Police bring new animal cruelty charges against woman accused of child abuse last October

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who has previously been convicted of animal cruelty and was charged with child neglect and abuse last October has been indicted on four new charges of animal cruelty.

Jennifer Eileen Harrell, 43, is charged with four counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of child cruelty and two counts of child neglect and abuse — reckless disregard.

Harrell has been held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail since her arrest Oct. 4, but was indicted on the four new animal cruelty charges Friday.

Authorities say they arrested Harrell initially Oct. 4 after finding two children living in unsanitary conditions in a home in the 3200 block of Deer Path Road in Suffolk. A complaint had been made with Child Protective Services.

Suffolk Police responded to the home two days later Oct. 6, 2019 for a welfare check on animals at the residence, which had been condemned when authorities responded earlier and found the children.

On Oct. 6, authorities say they arrived to find the house padlocked and a dog barking inside. They also found 160 rats and a bearded dragon in a garage near Harrell’s home and under a trailer by the house.

Police said none of the rats or bearded dragon in the cages had adequate space, food, water and shelter.

A family member arrived at the scene and the rats and bearded dragon were surrendered to animal control. Those animals were later turned over to a rescue group.

Authorities said the dog was in good health.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

Harrell was previously convicted of animal cruelty in 2009 after five malnourished horses were found on Wilroy Road tied to trees, according to WAVY archives. One horse, a 2-year-old mare, eventually died, but the rest were nursed back to health.

She was found guilty in March 2011 of violating a judge’s order allowing her to only own one domestic and one agricultural animal.

