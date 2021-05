SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are asking the public for help identifying a male with a hand tattoo who is accused of robbing a Zaxby’s Sunday morning.

Police said the armed robbery happened Sunday morning at Zaxby’s in the 6100 block of College Drive.

The male has a distinctive tattoo on one of his hands.

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)