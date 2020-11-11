Suffolk Police asking for help identifying suspects in armed robbery at Ding Wing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking the public for help identifying two males involved in an armed robbery at Ding Wing.

Dispatchers were notified about the armed robbery around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at the business, which is in the 600 block of East Washington Street and also known as Tammy’s Kitchen.

Police said two males entered the business, fired a weapon and took an undetermined amount of cash.

They then fled the business.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Surveillance images show two men wearing dark clothes and masks. Their hoods are both up. One wore shorts and black, blue and white sneakers. The other wore pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

