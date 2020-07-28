Suffolk Police asking for help identifying man behind credit card theft

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they believe is behind some larcenies from vehicles and credit card fraud incidents in Suffolk.
Police say one victim reported the windows were broken out of her vehicle in a parking lot in the 4800 block of Townpoint Road on July 10, 2020. The incident was in the area of the Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Trail in Northern Suffolk.
The victim’s purse with credit cards inside was taken from the vehicle.
Within two hours of the break-in, police say those cards were used at two different stores — one in Portsmouth and one in Suffolk — totaling charges over $1,500.
Surveillance images show a male wearing a dark shirt that reads “I’m sorry did I offend you?” with dark Adidas workout pants and white shoes. He has a tattoo on his forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
