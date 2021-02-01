Suffolk police asking for citizen feedback through online survey this month

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are asking the public for help identifying the department’s strengths and weaknesses through an online survey available this month.

The survey will be open through Feb. 28 and looks for constructive feedback from citizens.

It will be used to measure how the department is doing.

“The Suffolk Police Department believes the citizens of Suffolk should be free from fear of crime and be comfortable in their neighborhoods. Policing efforts are geared toward eradicating crime and removing such fear. The only way for Suffolk Police to know your level of fear, if any, is to have citizen feedback,” the department wrote in a news release Monday.

The survey also asks respondents whether they’ve had any contact with a Suffolk officer in the last year. Those who have are asked to give feedback on that contact.

The survey is available on the Suffolk Police Department homepage, or directly at this link.