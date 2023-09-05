SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police need your help solving a murder from more than two decades ago.

On Sept. 5, 2001, 27-year-old Robert Madison III was shot several times. Police said his body was found by workers cutting grass in a neighborhood on Camellia Drive. Investigators said they found him with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Twenty-two years ago, 10 On Your Side reported that police believed Madison wasn’t murdered in Suffolk. They also suspected that he had been dead for about two days before he was discovered.

The suspect was never caught.

Tuesday morning, 22 years later to the day, police revisited this case through a post on Facebook.

An officer told 10 On Your Side it’s something they usually do on the anniversaries of cold cases to get feelers out in hopes of making a possible arrest.

If you know anything about this cold case, called the Suffolk Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.