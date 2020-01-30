Suffolk Police ask for help finding 23-year-old woman missing for almost a year

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 23-year-old woman who hasn’t been heard from since February.

Suffolk Police put out a photo and news release about Chatani B. Wilson, 23, of Suffolk, Thursday.

Wilson’s disappearance was originally reported last year after she was last seen by her family Feb. 12, 2019.

Suffolk Police say there’s “no indication at this time” that Wilson is in danger, but no contact has been made with her or her child for nearly a year.

Wilson may be in Virginia Beach, police said.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, but is sometimes known to wear gray contacts.

Anyone who has seen Wilson or heard from her is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.