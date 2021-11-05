Suffolk police arrest man for impersonating law enforcement

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have arrested and charged 50-year-old Joseph Buono with impersonating a police officer.

Police received a complaint on Thursday regarding someone who reportedly displayed law enforcement credentials during a verbal altercation.

On Friday, police identified the man and were able to determine that Buono was not a current member of any law enforcement agency.

Buono is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

