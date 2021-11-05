Suffolk police arrest man for impersonating law enforcement

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have arrested and charged 50-year-old Joseph Buono with impersonating a police officer.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Police received a complaint on Thursday regarding someone who reportedly displayed law enforcement credentials during a verbal altercation.

On Friday, police identified the man and were able to determine that Buono was not a current member of any law enforcement agency.

Buono is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10