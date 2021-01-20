Suffolk police arrest man for allegedly raping girl under 15

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have arrested a 35-year-old man after they say he raped a girl under the age of 15.

Police say Decorelle Jermaine Demiel, 35, of Suffolk, was arrested Tuesday on charges relating to an incident that happened two days prior, on Sunday.

Demiel is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child under age 15, rape of a victim who is helpless or mentally incapacitated, sale or distribution of marijuana, and purchase of alcohol for an unauthorized person.

Police say the victim and Demiel know each other and the incident happened at a residence in Suffolk Sunday evening.

Demiel is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.