SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Suffolk Police Department along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the United States Marshal Service issued ten narcotics and firearms related search warrants.

The search warrants are the result of a months-long investigation conducted by Suffolk Police Neighborhood Enforcement Team-Criminal Investigations Division and the ATF.

Narcotics and multiple firearms were seized during the execution of the search warrants. Twelve people were arrested and 109 direct indictments were served.

Suffolk Police Chief Al Chandler, Suffolk Commonwealth Attorney Narendra Pleas and a representative with the ATF will hold a press conference Monday at 3 p.m. at Suffolk Police headquarters.