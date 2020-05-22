Suffolk Police and Fire offer Memorial Day weekend safety tips

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With Memorial Day weekend thought of as the beginning of summertime, the Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue sent out a list of safety tips and reminders to help keep the community safe this weekend.

This is the first long holiday weekend since the state has begun reopening. Also, now more than ever, people are looking for fast ways to grab cash and items.

Suffolk Police say they plan to have extra patrols on roadways to keep the roads safe and deter impaired driving.

LOCK IT UP:

Whether you are at the beach, parked at your house, or at a gas station, do NOT leave items of value in your vehicle. Especially GPS, laptops, iPods, purses, wallets, and money

Password-protect your cell phones.

Lock It…Don’t Lose It! It takes just a second to lock your vehicle to avoid becoming a victim of theft.



AT NIGHT:

Avoid using ATMs at night, particularly ones located on the street. Use an indoor machine in a store. Always cover your hand when entering your PIN for extra security.

Avoid late-night walks when you are alone.

OVERALL SAFETY:

Don’t be a distracted driver or walker with cell phones and iPods.

Always carry a form of ID on you, especially when running and jogging.

Do not drink and drive or let friends and family drink and drive.

Avoid carrying large sums of cash. Now is the time to audit your wallet or purse. Remove and lock away Social Security Cards and Passports when they are not needed.

At home, if you are traveling, tell a trusted neighbor or friend, leave lights on inside and out and set your motion and door alarms.

At a hotel, leave valuable items in the hotel safe. Lock it and take the key

DRIVE SAFELY:

A lot of people will be traveling over the holiday weekend, drive safely. Be well-rested and alert, use seat belts, observe speed limits, and follow the rules of the road.

Don’t drink and drive. Designate a driver who will not be drinking.

Drivers should give full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.

Leave ample room when behind other vehicles.

Use caution in work zones.

Make frequent stops when traveling long distances.

Clean the vehicle’s lights and windows, especially for night driving.

Turn the vehicle’s headlights on as dusk approaches, or during inclement weather.

SAFE GRILLING:

Grilling season often results in injuries and fires due to careless cooking practices. Some steps you can follow to help stay safe while enjoying those tasty cookout treats:

Never grill indoors.

Always supervise a grill when in use, and make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Use long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to avoid burns to the hands or arms or possible issues with sleeves on clothing.

Never add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using grills.

Be ready to close the lid and turn off the grill to cut off the fuel if necessary.

Keep a fireproof pan under the grill to catch any falling ash or grease.

WATER SAFETY:

Swim only in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

Prevent unsupervised access to the water. Install and use barriers around your home pool or hot tub.

Maintain constant supervision. Always stay within arm’s reach of young children even when lifeguards are present.

Know what to do in an emergency. If a child is missing, check the water first. Know how and when to call 9-1-1.

Have appropriate rescue equipment, a phone, life jackets and a first aid kit near the pool.

