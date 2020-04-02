Suffolk police and fire ask community to donate personal protective equipment during COVID-19 crisis

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s first responders are asking the community to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to the city’s police and fire departments as they respond to emergencies during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is a national shortage of PPE for medical workers and first responders who are in danger of being exposed to COVID-19. Although Suffolk has worked with its library to create 3D-printed face shields to protect emergency workers, the city’s first responders need other PPE materials to protect them as they answer emergency calls, according to a city news release.
Suffolk is asking the community and businesses to donate the following materials to the city’s police and fire departments:
- N95 masks
- Nitrile exam gloves
- Safety glasses and goggles
- Surgical masks/face shields
- Protective surgical gowns
- Hand sanitizer
Donations should be commercial-grade and in their original packaging, when possible. Donations can be dropped off by appointment only at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Station 6, located at 300 Kings Fork Road. Call Capt. Leon Ratliff for an appointment at (757) 514-4544.
