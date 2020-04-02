Suffolk police and fire ask community to donate personal protective equipment during COVID-19 crisis

200329-N-EV253-1164 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Hospitalman Apprentice Kaylah Jenkins dons personal protective equipment during infection control training aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Sara Eshleman)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s first responders are asking the community to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to the city’s police and fire departments as they respond to emergencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a national shortage of PPE for medical workers and first responders who are in danger of being exposed to COVID-19. Although Suffolk has worked with its library to create 3D-printed face shields to protect emergency workers, the city’s first responders need other PPE materials to protect them as they answer emergency calls, according to a city news release.

Suffolk is asking the community and businesses to donate the following materials to the city’s police and fire departments:

N95 masks

Nitrile exam gloves

Safety glasses and goggles

Surgical masks/face shields

Protective surgical gowns

Hand sanitizer

Donations should be commercial-grade and in their original packaging, when possible. Donations can be dropped off by appointment only at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Station 6, located at 300 Kings Fork Road. Call Capt. Leon Ratliff for an appointment at (757) 514-4544.

