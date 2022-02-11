Suffolk police: 3-year-old abducted by mother, boyfriend Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are searching for a 3-year-old after he was allegedly abducted by his mother and her boyfriend on Friday.

Police said Z’Kari Goodman, 3, was physically removed from a home in the 100 block of Fayette Street around 8 p.m. by his mother, Keevonda Stokely and her boyfriend, Larrio Gray.

The father of the child has full legal custody of Z’Kari. He attempted to get his son before Stokely and Gray got in their car, but Gray allegedly threatened the father and other family members with a weapon, police said.

Police said Gray and Stokely left the area in a black 2005 Honda Accord with Virginia temporary tags 51278R.

Z’Kari is described as 4 feet tall and about 42 pounds. He has chin-length plats/braids, police said. He was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt and blue and white Adidas pants.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.