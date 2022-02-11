Suffolk police: 3-year-old abducted by mother, boyfriend Friday

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are searching for a 3-year-old after he was allegedly abducted by his mother and her boyfriend on Friday.

Police said Z’Kari Goodman, 3, was physically removed from a home in the 100 block of Fayette Street around 8 p.m. by his mother, Keevonda Stokely and her boyfriend, Larrio Gray.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The father of the child has full legal custody of Z’Kari. He attempted to get his son before Stokely and Gray got in their car, but Gray allegedly threatened the father and other family members with a weapon, police said.

Police said Gray and Stokely left the area in a black 2005 Honda Accord with Virginia temporary tags 51278R.

Z’Kari is described as 4 feet tall and about 42 pounds. He has chin-length plats/braids, police said. He was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt and blue and white Adidas pants.

  • Z’Kari Goodman (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)
  • Keevonda Stokely (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)
  • Larrio Gray (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10