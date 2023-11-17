SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With housing prices continually on the rise and a growing population of unhoused people, Suffolk plans to convert a motel into a homeless shelter.

The Regal Inn, located on 2361 Pruden Blvd. in Suffolk, was identified as an ideal location to establish a permanent homeless shelter and a base of operations to provide additional support and services.

Stays at this location will be temporary, but will offer flexibility based on individual’s need and circumstance.

Currently, the two-story motel features 19 rooms, a management office, one laundry room and two small storage closets. Cosmetic improvements such as new flooring, painting and furniture replacement will be required for the conversion.

In 2021, the Western Tidewater Region, where Suffolk serves as the Lead Agency, was awarded over one million dollars by the American Rescue Plan Act for planning and administering homelessness support and programs.

The City of Suffolk will own the facility, but plans to put out a bid for management and operations to a third party with extensive background in the operations of a homeless shelter.