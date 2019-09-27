Suffolk pharmacy closes its doors after 34 years

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime small business in Suffolk is saying farewell to its customers. Bennett’s Creek Pharmacy in Suffolk closed for the last time at 5 p.m. Friday.

Customers have remained loyal to the business since 1985, when the brick and mortar opened on Bridge Road in Suffolk.

Chris Jones took a risk and decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and open up his own pharmacy. Over the years, he would employ about 17 people and he would grow into a staple of the Suffolk community.

“It’s a tough economic environment for retail pharmacies in general, independents in particular,” said Jones. “[Including] exclusive networks, mandatory mail order, a lot of your big companies have opened up their own pharmacies.”

Jones said a lot has happened since he opened the pharmacy. He was a 27-year-old pharmacist who would prefer to wear flip flops over his lab jacket.

“My white socks, and I had braces on my teeth and suspenders,” said Jones. “I met my wife here.”

He says his daughter grew up at Bennett’s Creek Pharmacy, surrounded by incredible customers and staff. His pharmacy was also the place where he was approached to run for public office. Jones would go on to win the election for Mayor of Suffolk and offices in between, including the time he was tapped as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee in 2014.

For Jones, the toughest part of closing is saying goodbye to his most loyal customers.

“It’s been rewarding to hear the stories of how we, the Bennett’s Creek family, have touched the community.”

Now, Jones says he’s turning the pages into a new chapter, one filled with family and a community he says he’ll continue to serve.

According to Jones, Walgreens has taken over the retail portion of the store and Lawrence Pharmacy in Chesapeake is taking over the custom prescriptions.