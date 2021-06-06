Suffolk Peanut Fest announces fall 2021 return

Courtesy – Suffolk Peanut Fest

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Organizers announced earlier this week that the annual Peanut Fest will return this fall.

“We are excited to bring back Suffolk Peanut Fest, especially after a year of restricted gatherings and events. While 2021 looks a little different, it is our goal to incorporate our festival traditions while adding new fun elements,” according to Lisa Key, Suffolk Festivals’ Executive Director. “We have a short time to pull a large event together and we are ready for the challenge.”

According to event organizers, the event will happen October 8-10 at the Suffolk Executive Airport on Airport Road.

General admission ticket will be $10. Children 10 and under can get into the event for free.

Organizers say to expect more details in the future.

