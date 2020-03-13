Suffolk PD need help identifying woman wanted for credit and check fraud

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public to help identify a female subject wanted in connection with several credit card and check fraud incidents.

Police say the woman was seen on security cameras using stolen credit cards and checks in several locations in Portsmouth on Jan. 3 and Jan. 17.

According to police, the theft of the items occurred on Jan. 3 in the 1000 block of Champions Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.

