Suffolk PD need help identifying woman wanted for counterfeit fraud

Photo from surveillance video footage of the subject, courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for passing counterfeit money and obtaining money by false pretense.

According to police, the incidents occurred on Feb. 19 at several businesses in Suffolk, including Cypress Saddlery, two local ABC Stores, Subway, Dollar Tree, and Pizza Hut.

Police say the woman is between 5 feet 4 inches tall and 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

The subject is described to have a nose ring on the left side and is possibly pregnant as she rubbed her stomach in surveillance video footage, police say.



Anyone that is able to identify the woman or has any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police Department or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.