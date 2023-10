SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department’s first all-day hiring event is coming up on Friday, November 3.

It’ll be held at the department’s headquarters at 111 Henley Place starting at 8 a.m.

The department says it’ll allow you to fast-track the application process and apply on site. Applicants should expect to complete a written and physical test.

You can learn more about the jobs available and other information at www.suffolkpolicecareers.com.