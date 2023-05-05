SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a 7-Eleven clerk was shot and killed on the job Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at 7-Eleven located in the 800 block of Carolina Road, near Tyson Court and Horton Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two unknown subjects entered the 7-Eleven with handguns and started shooting at Ketron Exavier Smith, the store clerk.

7-Eleven clerk shot and killed in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Brett Hall) 7-Eleven clerk shot and killed in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Brett Hall)

Smith, 20-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At this time, police haven’t found any evidence indicating that this was a robbery attempt. No money or merchandise were taken from the store.