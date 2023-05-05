SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a 7-Eleven clerk was shot and killed on the job Friday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at 7-Eleven located in the 800 block of Carolina Road, near Tyson Court and Horton Drive.
Two unknown subjects entered the 7-Eleven with handguns and started shooting at Ketron Exavier Smith, the store clerk.
Smith, 20-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
At this time, police haven’t found any evidence indicating that this was a robbery attempt. No money or merchandise were taken from the store.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.