Suffolk paying local artists $400 to paint mural at community garden

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all artists! Keep Suffolk Beautiful is sponsoring a unique opportunity for a local artist to paint a mural.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, Suffolk officials will give you $400 to pay for materials and paint a mural at the Community Garden located at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street.

The garden has been expanding over the past few years with the addition of more beds for free adoption. Healthy Suffolk, Suffolk Parks & Recreation and Keep Suffolk Beautiful direct the garden but families, individuals and organizations tend the beds growing vegetables, flowers and herbs.

The mural will be painted onto all four sides of a large trash dumpster that sits next to the garden.

Interested artists, aged 15 and above, are encouraged to email Keep Suffolk Beautiful, KSB@suffolkva.us, to receive a design brief.

Applicants from within Suffolk and beyond are encouraged to apply.



The deadline to submit proposals is December 31, 2020. Proposals will include the design and list of materials. The chosen mural will be selected by January 31, 2021 and the mural will be completed by April 1, 2021.

The design brief can also be downloaded from the Litter Control page of the city website.

