Suffolk Parks & Recreation wins 5 awards at annual conference

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation received five awards from the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society (VRPS) during the virtual 65th annual conference this week.

Over 150 Virginia delegates gathered virtually for the conference — which included a formal presentation of awards on Wednesday, October 7.

The statewide VRPS program honors individuals, departments, and organizations throughout the Commonwealth who have demonstrated excellence in any of the 14 categories during the previous year. A total of 97 applications were received and judged by a jury of its peers.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation received the following awards:

Best New Environmental Sustainability, population 50,001 – 100,000 for the Sleepy Hole Shoreline Stabilization project

for the Sleepy Hole Shoreline Stabilization project Best New Facility, Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways and Trails, population 50,001 – 100,000 for the Booker T. Washington Recreation Center Playground

for the Booker T. Washington Recreation Center Playground Best New Renovation/Addition, Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways and Trails, population 50,001 – 100,000 for the Lake Meade KidsZone Inclusive Playground

for the Lake Meade KidsZone Inclusive Playground Distinguished Volunteer Service Award to Lee Hart for his volunteer work with Suffolk Parks & Recreation

to Lee Hart for his volunteer work with Suffolk Parks & Recreation Outstanding New Professional, Emily Upton – Business Manager Suffolk Parks & Recreation

In addition to the formal presentation of awards, the conference also serves as a learning exchange and provides an opportunity for recreation and park professionals to discuss areas of common interest.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation is a fully accredited agency achieving 100% of the standards for best practices, and having officially joined the ranks of one of the 100 best Parks and Recreation agencies in the nation.

