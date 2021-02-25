Suffolk Parks & Recreation will offer before and aftercare for the remainder of the 2021 school year

Pre-kindergarten students listen as their teacher reads a story at Dawes Elementary in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Chicago Public Schools students began their return to the classroom Monday as school doors opened to thousands of pre-kindergarten and some special education students after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Parks & Recreation announced they will be offering registration for its Kid Zone Before & After School Program and the Rec’ N Crew After School Program for the remainder of the 2021 school year.

The announcement follows Suffolk Public Schools’ return to school hybrid/virtual learning model.

Officials said participants will register for 2 days a week that correspond with their child’s in-school face-to-face days only.

Registration will open once the school system assigns students to attend either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday for in-school face-to-face instruction.

The cost for the registration for both programs is a $35 one-time registration fee per child and a monthly fee.

The following items are needed at the time of registration:

Proof of child’s grade

Check or money order for the fees

Proof of residency

Two emergency contacts (other than parent/guardian)

In compliance with the Forward Virginia Phased guidelines, limited camp spaces will be available.

The city said in a press release, precautions will be in place to ensure the safety of children and staff to include daily screening procedures.

Registration will be by appointment only and occur at the child’s school attendance site.

Once an appointment is made officials said customers will be directed to their registration site at one of the following locations:

Booker T. Washington Recreation Center, 757-514-7247

Creekside Recreation Center, 757-514-7245

Mack Benn Jr. Recreation Center, 757-514-7248

Northern Shores Recreation Center, 757-514-7249

Oakland Recreation Center, 757-514-7246

Kings Fork Recreation Center, 757-514-7244

For additional information on the Kid Zone and Rec’ N Crew programs, please contact the following sites or Recreation Supervisor Shanta Bynum at sbynum@suffolkva.us.