Suffolk Parks & Recreation to offer youth soccer, basketball clinics this winter

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation will be offering youth Soccer Skills Clinics and Basketball Skills Clinics this winter.

The clinics will be held in January and February at the recreation centers in Suffolk. Skills Clinics are a great way to keep your children active this season.

Youth Soccer Skills Clinics

The soccer clinics will be held at Oakland Recreation Center located at 5505 Godwin Boulevard. Registration begins October 21 and ends December 15. The cost of the program is $35 for residents and $40 for non-residents. Proof of age is required at registration. All participants will receive a t-shirt and water bottle.

Times and ages groups are as follows:

Session 1: January 9 through January 30, 2021 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (4-5 year olds) 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (6-7 year olds) Noon to 1 p.m. (8-10 year olds)

January 9 through January 30, 2021 Session 2: February 6 through February 27, 2021 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (4-5 year olds) 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (11-12 year olds) Noon to 1 p.m. (13-15 year olds)

February 6 through February 27, 2021

The clinics provide a fun, safe, and structured environment for participants to learn new skills, learn how to play soccer, and build friendships.

Youth Basketball Skills Clinics

The basketball clinics will be held at Kings Fork Recreation Center located at 350 Kings Fork Road. Registration begins October 21 and ends December 15. The cost of the program is $35 for residents and $40 for non-residents. Proof of age is required at registration. All participants will receive a t-shirt and water bottle.

Times and ages groups are as follows:

Session 1: January 9 through January 30, 2021 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (4-5 year olds) 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (6-7 year olds) Noon to 1 p.m. (8-10 year olds)

January 9 through January 30, 2021 Session 2: February 6 through February 27, 2021 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (4-5 year olds) 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (11-12 year olds) Noon to 1 p.m. (13-15 year olds)

February 6 through February 27, 2021

The clinics provide a fun, safe, and structured environment for participants to learn new skills, learn how to play basketball, and build friendships.

Safety Precautions & COVID-19 Information

To comply with the Governor’s Forward Virginia Phased Plan regarding recreational sports, city officials released information on the COVID-19 safety rules and procedures in place.

Adults accompanying minors should use the adult’s best judgment with respect to placing face coverings on a minor between the ages of two through nine while inside the clinic facility.

For all participants age 10 and up, masks must be worn when entering the facility but may be removed while participating.

Everyone entering the facility will be asked health screening questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, and temporal no-touch body temperature scans will be taken. No one with a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees will be permitted in the clinic facility.

Everyone entering the clinic facility will be required to maintain 10 feet of social distancing between non-family members where practicable.

In order to reduce the number of people in the facility, participants and their families will be required to remain outside of the clinic facility until it is time for their age group session to begin.

